Eels Share “Amateur Hour” From Upcoming Album Extreme Witchcraft

Ready or not, The Eels 14th studio album is coming out and there’s nothing you or I can do about it. Extreme Witchcraft is due to be released on January 28th and to keep fans excited, the band has released a video for the opening track, “Amateur Hour.”

Anyone who has followed The Eels for their previous albums might be surprised at how upbeat the new single sounds. The poppy tune is perfect for 2022, and a great way to introduce new fans to the longtime indie rock band.

Frontman Mark ‘E’ Oliver Everett produced the album alongside PJ Harvey and John Parrish. About working with Parrish for the first time since 2001, he said:

“John Parish is one of the most even-tempered, polite people I’ve ever met. A true gentleman. Actually he’s probably THE most polite person I’ve ever met. But when he gets into the studio he becomes a mad scientist.”

Check out “Amateur Hour” below!