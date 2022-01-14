Avril Lavigne’s New Album Sets February Release

The Avril Lavigne resurgence continues! After seeing incredible success with the single “Bite Me,” the pop-punk star has announced her new album, Love Sux, will be released on February 25. Let the excitement start to build!

Lavigne is currently signed to Travis Barker’s record label, and he is set to appear on the album. Other notable guests include Machine Gun Kelly, blackbear, and Mark Hoppus.

The next single from Love Sux comes out today, and is called “I Love It When You Hate Me.”

Speaking about her return to returns last month, Lavigne said, “I really went back to what sounds I originally was influenced by at the beginning of my career. To the core, I’m a kid from a small town who listened to bands like Blink-182 and Green Day and NOFX in high school, and I tapped into that.”

Are you excited for Love Sux?