Grammy’s Announce New Date And Venue For 2022 Ceremony

The Grammys, which not long ago put there 2022 ceremony on an indefinite hiatus, have announced a new date and venue. The biggest night in music will now be taking place on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It will mark the first time the show has been held anywhere other than New York or Los Angeles since 1973.

April 3 will also be the latest in the year the Grammys have been held since 1965. The long delay this year is due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, led by the Omicron variant. The shorter delay occurred last year for similar reasons, pushing the awards from January to March.

Trevor Noah will be returning to host the big bash in the 17,000 capacity sports arena.