Lana Del Rey And Miles Kane Could Release An Album Together

The working relationship between musicians Lana Del Rey and Miles Kane was more than just a few songs. In a new interview as he does press for his fourth solo album, Kane revealed that the duo wrote and recorded an album’s worth of material. The only thing I want to know is if it will ever see the light of day.

Kane said, “We did so many songs. I think I was sorting flirting about putting it on an album, then she was, and then I got a call a few months back where she said she wanted to stick [‘Dealer’] out.”

Del Rey has also hinted in the past that the pair could potentially release an album, but probably not “We had a little rock band on the side. It kind of didn’t go anywhere but we had a good time.”

Would you like to hear a full album from this “little rock band?”