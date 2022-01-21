Paramore Reunion Set For October

We finally know when Paramore is making their grand return to the stage together. This week it was confirmed that the band would be headlining the When We Were Young festival alongside My Chemical Romance in Las Vegas this October.

The big one-night event will bring together a slew of emo bands from the early 2000s including Jimmy Eat World, Hawthorne Heights, All-American Rejects, AFI, Bright Eyes, Car Seat Headrest, Atreyu, and others.

The show will be the first for Paramore since 2018 when the band went on hiatus. Lead singer Hayley Williams released her first solo album in 2020, Petals for Armor. Tickets for the When We Were Young festival go on sale today, get yours while they last!