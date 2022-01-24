When We Were Young Festival Adds Second Date

Looks like the demand for early-aughts emo is in high demand. After selling out tickets for the When We Were Young festival in minutes, organizers have added a second date. The big show is happening this October in Las Vegas with Paramore and My Chemical Romance headlining.

The press release for the second date indicates that the entire lineup for the festival on the first day will be back for the second day, “Due to the overwhelming demand, we have decided to add a second day. Same Lineup each day.”

The When We Were Young festival is being put up by Live Nation and will be held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.