Damon Albarn Under Fire After Taylor Swift Comments

Blur and Gorillaz founder Damon Albarn is in hot water after an interview disparaging Tayor Swift was published. The musician, who is playing a show in Los Angeles to promote his most recent album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, was asked about songwriting when he seemingly bashed Swift for only co-writing her song.

Swift was quick to respond on Twitter, putting Albarn on blast to her fans, “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really [expletive] up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

In a response to her own tweet, she added, “PSI wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

Albarn was quick to try and put out the fire, writing back, “I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”

The interview was published in the LA Times if you would like to judge for yourself.