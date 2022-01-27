Kanye West Demands Final Cut On His Upcoming Documentary

A new documentary about Kanye West, Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye West Trilogy, is set to premiere at Sundance this week before the first part makes its way to Netflix and theaters in February. Before hitting the streamer, Ye is now demanding that he be allowed “final edit and approval.”

On Instagram he wrote, “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image.Thank you in advance.”

Whether or not Ye will get his way is another question. The director of the documentary told Variety that West will not be given final edit. West’s team has been involved with input in the film, so maybe a little extra pressure will get the job done. Or not.