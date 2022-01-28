Coldplay Wants To Make A Musical

Coldplay is getting close to the end of the line. Frontman Chris Martin has been open about the band’s road ending after 12 albums, and now he’s giving fans more details about what they can expect. Speaking with NME, he revealed:

“We’re going to make 12 albums. Because it’s a lot to pour everything into making them. I love it and it’s amazing, but it’s very intense too. I feel like because I know that challenge is finite, making this music doesn’t feel difficult, it feels like, ‘This is what we’re supposed to be doing’.”

There is no timetable for when Coldplay plans to release their final albums, but thanks to another interview with Ellen, we know at once could be a musical. Martin jokingly said it would be named East Side Story, but wasn’t joking about the idea of branching out one of Coldplay’s final albums into the cinema.