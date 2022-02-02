Halsey Is Hitting The Road For A North American Tour

Good news Halsey fans – she’s hitting the road this year, having just announced a North American tour! Joining her on the road will be Beabadoobee, Abbey Roberts, the Marias, Wolf Alice, and PinkPantheress.

The tour will help support Halsey’s most recent album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Shows will start in Florida this May and end in California in July. With how popular the album has been, it’s hard not to see every show selling out, so make sure to get your tickets if you plan to go.

After releasing the album, Halsey appeared on Saturday Night Live and released an hour-long visual companion. Earlier this year, she was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammys. Will she win? Are you going to go see her on tour?