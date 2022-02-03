Duran Duran Is Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominee

On Wednesday, February 2nd, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2022 nominations. Among notable first-time nominees was legendary pop group Duran Duran. One of 17 nominees, the band shares the honor with a variety of artists and acts including Eminem, Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Devo, and The Eurythmics.

Speaking with Billboard about Duran Duran’s first-ever nomination, drummer Roger Taylor said, “unbelievable comes to mind. We’ve worked so hard for so long… and sometimes it just feels good to receive affirmation like this from the industry that we work in.”

As for why it took so long to be recognized by the hall, Taylor explained, “people now see us in a very different light than the early stages of our career, we are continuing to survive in a musically creative manner and in a very tough industry. I think people love survivors.”

Do you think Duran Duran should get into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2022?