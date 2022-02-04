Apparently “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” Is Not A Happy Song

Do you love the song “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” by Mike Posner? The club favorite, which sounds like a celebration jam, is actually the opposite. Speaking on the Impaulsive podcast, the performer revealed the heartbreaking truth behind the song that millions around the world can’t help but dance to.

Posner explained that the song was written during a dark time in his life. He wasn’t getting a ton of attention after “Cooler Than Me” came out in 2010. During this low period, Avicii asked Posner to help him work on an album:

“When I was sitting at home with an empty calendar, he asked me to work on his album.”

Posner went to the show by himself and said he never felt more alone despite being surrounded by thousands of people, “So, that song is about that darkness and that low in my life. The infinite irony of it is that these guys remixed this heart-breaking song and made it into a club banger.”

And now that you know, you’ll never look at the song the same way again.