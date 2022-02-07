Red Hot Chili Peppers Feel “Like A New Band”

On April 1st, the Rod Hot Chili Peppers will be releasing “Unlimited Love,” a brand new album. Originally formed in 1983, the nearly 40-year-old band has been put through the wringer in their career and somehow managed to stay together.

Speaking with NME, the band covered a host of topics, including how bringing back John Frusciante helped make the band feel new again. Frusciante left the Chili Peppers in the ’80s, and his grand return was a much-needed spark plug:

“It was going slowly and without a real definitive drive to it. It was just sort of meandering… ‘It would be really nice to involve John somehow in this process.’ It had been a long time and he was making himself known in our circles again after having been in his very own circle.”

Frusciante couldn’t be more thrilled to be back in the band. After wondering if he could even play rock anymore, his first new song became “Unlimited Love’s” first single. It helps that with him back shredding, “We feel fresh, like a new band.”

