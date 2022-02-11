Eminem Is Nervous About Playing Super Bowl Halftime Show

If you hadn’t heard yet, this Sunday is the Super Bowl, and the halftime show is stacked with iconic rappers from yesteryear including Dr. Dre and Eminem. Speaking with Sway Calloway on SiriusXM, Marshall Mathers wasn’t shy about how nervous he is to appear at the event:

“I’m gonna tell you, it’s f—ing nerve-wracking. To me, there’s nothing more final than live TV. You know what I’m saying? So if you f–k up, your f–k up is there forever.”

Still, when Dr. Dre asks you to join him on stage for one of the biggest events of the year, you don’t say no. Tentative at first, Eminem was enticed by the idea of all these legendary hip hop stars being on one stage together. And once he saw how big the production was going to be, he was blown away.

