The 1975 Have Disappeared. What Does It Mean?

The 1975 have deleted all of their social media accounts. Their official website is blank. They have seemingly disappeared off the face of the earth. But are they really gone, or is something else happening behind the scenes?

Fans of the band have seen this game before. In the past when The 1975 has released new music, they have scrubbed their online presence in preparation. A month ago, Matt Healy even shared a black and white photo of him with a guitar and recording equipment.

And if there were any questions as to what’s going on, the band’s manager cleared it all up on his own social media account, posting, “I wish I could play you guys the new record. It’s so beautiful.”

Are you excited to hear new music from The 1975?