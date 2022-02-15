Rage Against The Machine Announce Delayed Tour Dates

The Rage Against the Machine reunion tour is back! After delaying shows because of the pandemic, the Zack de la Rocha led band has announced official “Public Service Announcement” dates starting this year and ending in 2023.

The tour was originally supposed to begin in 2020, then was delayed to 2021. Fingers crossed that no more delays will happen. The first show is set to take place on July 9th in East Troy, Wisconsin. The 2022 leg will then end in August with a five-night stay in New York.

The 2023 leg of the tour will keep things back up on February 22nd in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Finally, the tour will culminate in Detroit with two nights in early April.

Are you excited to see Rage hit the stage again?