Olivio Rodrigo Has New Management

Hot off the success of her debut solo album Sour, which was nominated for seven Grammys, Olivia Rodrigo has signed with a new management agency. Signing on with Lighthouse Management + Media’s Aleen Keshishian and Zack Morgenroth is a big move for the 18-year-old superstar.

Sour debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart when it was released. The success made the former Disney actress an instant pop icon as it broke several records, including the most-streamed album in a week on Spotify by a female artist.

At Lighthouse Management + Media, Rodrigo joins a talent roster that includes Jason Bateman, Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, and Jennifer Aniston.