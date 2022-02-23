Regina Spektor Shares New Single “Becoming All Alone”

It’s been nearly six years since Regina Spektor released Remember Us To Life. Thankfully, she didn’t decide to stop making music! This week, the performer officially announced her new album, Home, Before And After, and gave fans a new single – “Becoming All Alone.”

The new album was recorded in upstate New York and was produced by John Congleton and Spektor. In a press releasing announcing the LP, it is described the artist’s, “most quintessentially ‘New York’ [record] in decades.”

Home, Before And After has a scheduled release date of June 24th. Until then, you can listen to “Becoming All Alone” on repeat. Watch the lyric video below!