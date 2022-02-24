Megan Thee Stallion Wants To Take Over Hollywood

Having already taken over the world of music, rapper Megan Thee Stallion is next setting her sights on Hollywood. Set to make her feature acting debut in F*cking Identical Twins alongside Bowen Yang, Megan Mullaly, and Nathan Lane, we’ll soon know just how multi-talented she is.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Megan Thee Stallion revealed she wants to do much more than just act, “I definitely want to be an actress, but I also really want to be a director. I love movies and I’m definitely a film buff. I like to create. Not only do I like to write music, I like to write stories. I definitely want to see these stories come to life.”

Megan Thee Stallion also shared her love for Euphoria, especially the performance by Zendaya, the show’s lead actress.

And let’s not forget that in December she signed a development deal with Netflix. There is no stopping Megan Thee Stallion.