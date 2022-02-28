Nick Cave Is Coming To North America… Finally

Stranger Than Kindness, the art exhibit that promises to offer “an unprecedented look into the creative world” of musician Nick Cave first debuted in Denmark in March 2020. With the global pandemic raging for the last two years, it was fair to wonder if the iconic Bad Seeds’ musician would ever bring the show to North America.

The good news is the wait is finally coming to an end. In April, Stranger Than Kindness will make its North American debut in Montreal, Canada. It will stay there for all to enjoy until August 7.

A description for the show reads, “With more than 300 objects collected or created by Nick Cave through six decades of his creative and private life brought together in large-scale installations, the exhibition is an artwork in itself.”

The show is a must-see for any Nick Cave fans!