Foals Go Full Pop On New Album “Life Is Yours”

Not satisfied with their 2019 double album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, U.K. rockers Foals are back with a brand new album. This week they announced Life Is Yours will be released on June 17th and released the first new single from the album, “2am.”

While Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost was filled with rock tracks that would be at home in any arena, Life Is Yours is purposely taking a more pop-forward sound. That doesn’t mean the music will be unrecognizable to fans, just a little easier to dance to.

In a statement revealing the new album, lead singer Yannis Philippakis wrote:

“We wanted to refocus and do something that shared a DNA throughout the songs: a physicality, a danceability, and with energy and joyousness. It’s definitely the poppiest record we’ve ever made. I feel that with Everything Not Saved… we touched upon all of the facets of our sound up until that point. This time we wanted to find a new way to express ourselves.”

As you listen to “2am” below, it’s clear from the first beat that Foals has stepped out of their comfort zone. The track may not be meant for nightclubs, but it’s not meant for adrenaline-filled arenas either.

Life Is Yours will contain 11 tracks:

1. Life Is Yours

2. Wake Me Up

3. 2am

4. 2001

5. (summer sky)

6. Flutter

7. Looking HIgh

8. Under the Radar

9. Crest of the Wave

10. The Sound

11. Wild Green

Foals first broke onto the scene with an indie masterpiece on Sub Pop records. Their sound continued to get bigger as they got more famous and they pulled away from being just another “hipster band.”

Two years after their debut, the band released “Spanish Sahara,” an epic seven-minute single that won them the NME Best Track Award. All the hype helped push their fame from the United Kingdom to the United States, where they were placed into regular radio rotation alongside acts like Cage The Elephant.

If you like Foals, make sure to mark your calendar for the release of their highly anticipated new album!