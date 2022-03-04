Swedish House Mafia Set To Finally Release Debut Album

Officially formed in 2008, house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia has shockingly never released an album. Well, all that changes in 2022, as the band has finally announced the debut LP Paradise Again. The long wait for the record will end on April 15, giving us an exciting new experience from Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso.

The album announcement came with an accompanying music video for single “Redlight” featuring Sting. The video, which you can see below, features strobing crimson lights and what appear to be zombified club-goers dancing.

The long road to the new album began with lead single “It Gets Better” in July last year. Shortly after that track came out, Swedish House Mafia collaborated with The Weeknd on “Moth To Flame.”

As for the reasoning of why it took over a decade to commit to making a full record, Swedish House Mafia sat down with Billboard last year to talk about it, “It was just like, ‘What the f–k do we do? How do we come back? Do we just give them another [version of] what we’ve done before?’ I was like, ‘F–k that; it’s depressing to go back. It’s disgusting to go back.’ “

Swedish House Mafia split in 2013, taking an eight-year break while they searched for inspiration. In that time, the house music scene changed a lot, landing them in uncharted water upon their return.

Thankfully, the band found a reason to come back, telling SPIN, “When you listen to this album, listen from start to finish. I don’t care if it has 50 streams. I don’t give a f–k. We just feel like we still have something to say, and that’s why we’re saying it.”

What do you think of Swedish House Mafia’s new material? Are you excited for a full-length album of new tracks?