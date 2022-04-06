Jim Carrey Stalks The Weeknd In Creepy New Music Video

Jim Carrey might have a major movie on the horizon with Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but that’s not all he’s been working on. The Weeknd released his new visual video for “Out of Time” off of Dawn FM on April 5, and Carrey makes one of the creepier cameos I’ve ever seen.

The scene starts out innocently enough in the visual, with The Weeknd meeting a woman, played by Squid Games’ HoYeon Jung, in an elevator. The pair then go on an impromptu date that includes drinking and dancing, all while singing the lyrics of the song together.

Then, without warning, the music distorts and their date falls apart and none other than Jim Carrey says, “Don’t you dare touch that dial, ’cause like the song says, you are out of time!”

At this moment a horrific realization dawns on The Weeknd that an unseen presence has been stalking him and his date all night. The camera shifts to a first-person view and Carrey continues, “You’re almost there, but don’t panic. There’s still more music to come before you’re completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distance.”

The Weeknd first started teasing the visual for “Out of Time” on Twitter in March. He shared still shots from the project that were both charming and disarming. He also explained there’s an order that his Dawn universe videos are meant to be watched in:

“Dawn universe videos in order… take my breath > sacrifice > The Weeknd dawn fm experience on Amazon prime > gasoline … THEN out of time.”