Jack White Reveals The Guitar Advice Prince Once Gave Him

Currently, Jack White is making the rounds promoting his new album, Fear of the Dawn. It’s the former White Stripes front man’s 4th solo album, and also one of the most anticipated LPs of the year. With all his success, you would think White would be confident in his guitar skills, but that hasn’t always been the case.

In 2008, White teamed up with Alicia Keys for “Another Way to Die” from the James Bond film Quantum of Solace. The musician was feeling the pressure from fans when he had a chance encounter with Prince at a show featuring Zoe Kravitz and The Citizens Band.

Speaking with Zane Lowe of Apple Music, White revealed the advice Prince gave him during that fateful meeting, “The phrase he had said to me was like, ‘No one is going to tell you how to play your guitar, Jack’. And he talked about the James Bond song I had just done.”

White continued, “And he said, ‘I really like it.’ And I said, ‘Oh, that’s great. Because some people, it’s like making a song for Star Wars fans or something. You’re throwing yourself into the sea of… It’s a very divisive track.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, I thought it was real strong.’”

During the interview, White teased another surprising collaboration he’s been working on with Jay-Z. The pair have music they have worked on together that will hopefully “see the light of day.”

If you want to see Jack White live, make sure to get tickets to his upcoming Supply Chain Issue Tour in support of Fear the Dawn.