Noah Cyrus Preps Debut Album

With three EPs under her belt, it’s only a matter of time before Noah Cyrus releases her full-length debut album. Yesterday, the rising star took to Instagram to announce her first LP, The Hardest Part. The news also came with a video for her single “I Burned LA Down.”

On the social network, Cyrus wrote, “I Burned LA Down” is out now, the first single from my debut album ‘The Hardest Part’ out July 15. I’m so proud of this song and video. there’s nothing i love more than writing such personal, meaningful music with people i love.”

The post-breakup tearjerker sees Cyrus wearing a red dress while singing over an emotionally subtle acoustic guitar. She opens the ballad singing:

“You left a hole in my chest when you left/And my heart followed you out the door/ And I stood and bled in the hall, watched it all/ And the mess that it left on the floor If I gave you less, would you want me more?/ And you could’ve said anything at all.”

Cyrus has been prepping fans for what promises to be a stunning debut since she released her first EP in 2018, Good Cry. She followed that up in 2020 with The End of Everything and released her third EP, People Don’t Change, last year.

PJ Harding, who co-wrote “I Burned LA Down with Cyrus gushed about the single on IG, “‘I Burned LA Down’ by my genius friend @noahcyrus is out everywhere now! We wrote this together from opposite ends of the pacific and I couldn’t be prouder of it. Working with Noah on this album has been such a massive privilege. It’s an amazing body of work and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”