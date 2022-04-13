New Post Malone Album Coming Next Month!

Are you ready for a new Post Malone album? If not, then you’re out of luck, because the rapper’s co-manager just confirmed on Instagram that one is on the way. Dre London posted an image of himself playing tennis with the caption, “Post Malone album coming next month!”

Previously, Billboard had reported on the name and length of the album – Twelve carat toothache and 45 minutes – but the release window was unknown. The first single from the album, “One Right Now” came out last November, building hype for the LP early on.

Twelve carat toothache is the follow-up to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, Malone’s last album which also peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 album charts. Speaking about the new album, Malone said:

“[the songs] speak more to how I’m feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream.”

Before making Twelve carat toothache, Malone said he lost his spark, “I used to love playing the guitar — I hardly play the guitar anymore. I used to love making beats.” To find his inspiration, he had to go back to where it all began, 2016’s Stoney, his debut album:

“There was a switch that flipped, and it felt like I was making Stoney. I lost that, and the hardest part is getting it back. It ebbs and flows. It’s figuring out: ‘Just because I’m not inspired to do it at the moment doesn’t mean I’m giving up.’”