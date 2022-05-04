Dolly Parton Is Heading To The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

On Wednesday morning, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced which of the 2022 class nominees would be inducted come November. The epic class is headlined by Dolly Parton. Joining her will be Pat Benetar, Duran Duran, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie, Eminem, and the Eurythmics.

Oddly enough, Parton’s induction announcement comes just a few months after she tried to decline her nomination, posting on social media, “Even though I’m extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

Also of note, this will be the first time in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s history that six female acts will be in one class together (Pat Benetar, Parton, Cotten, Robinson, Annie Lennox, and Simon).

Announcing the new class, the Hall said in a statement, “This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock & roll. Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”

In a surprise move, legendary hard rockers Judas Priest is also being inducted with the “award for musical excellence.” They are only the second band to receive the award, the first being the E Street Band.

Priest leader Rob Halford was ecstatic, saying, “Wow, this is so exciting — at last. At last, you know? And, glory hallelujah, there’s another metal band in the hall of fame! That’s the blessing we’ve all been waiting for.”

Make sure to mark your calendars for the televised induction ceremony to celebrate all the incredible inductees on November 5!