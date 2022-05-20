Britney Spears Is Finally Happy And “Hungry For More Each Day”

Britney Spears has been through a lot over the course of her career, and it seems like now she’s finally getting some big wins. Her 13-year conservatorship finally ended, she’s engaged, and her fans are just as loyal as ever. Could life get any better for Spears? I don’t know if it necessarily needs to. In a recent Instagram post, the performer let her fans know that she’s currently living her best life:

“I feel like I would entertain the people who hurt me … I do believe they would secretly like the embarrassment I would go through bringing it up 100 percent … They will no longer get the best of me and humiliate me.

“I’ve never been more happy in my life My spirit feels lighter and I genuinely laugh and smile now and my eyes are hungry for more each day.”

Part of the big reason why Spears has finally found happiness is because of how open she’s been sharing her mental health journey with her fans – letting them be a part of her emotional recovery and spiritual growth:

“Trust me I KNOW if you’re going through something and you feel so distant from everything … it’s hard to confront your mind and say … oh you’re not alone … it’s easier said than done, but I need to share through it all … my subconscious knew it was gonna be ok … the spirit within me that told me to keep moving forward was all I had … it’s what I hung onto.”

At the end of her lengthy post, Spears thanked her fans for their support over the years and let them know just how grateful she is to have them stick with her every step of the way.