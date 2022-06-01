Avril Lavigne Reflects On Her Origins, Gives An Update On Sk8er Boi Movie

Can you believe it’s been twenty years since Avril Lavigne released her album Let Go? Now 37-years-old, the artist spoke to The Guardian to reflect on her life in the music industry at 17, and also gave an update on her Sk8er Boi movie.

The good news is Sk8er Boi is still moving forward, and Lavigne has finally found a director for the long-gestating movie. Last year, she revealed the inspiration for the song to People:

“You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there’s like skaters, preps, jocks,” she said. “It’s kind of like a missed opportunity at love. The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl but like she’s too cool for him but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations.”

As far as growing up in the industry, Lavigne told The Guardian it wasn’t easy being 17 and fighting for her voice:

“They didn’t care what I had to say; they had their own style and didn’t bother to look at me and try to let me lead… I was very clear on what I wanted to do and what I didn’t want to do. I wanted to be angsty and to sound more like a band; I didn’t want to be all bubblegum pop. I wanted to turn my emotions into lyrics. I was honestly just very, very pure.”

Thankfully Lavigne fought to have her voice heard, which has led to an incredible career.