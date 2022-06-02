Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce First New Album In 9 Years

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs came close to making us wait a decade for a new album. On September 30, the band is set to release Cool It Down, their first new LP in nine years! To help bring news to the world that the album was, in fact, real, the band also released a video for the new song “Spitting Off the Edge of the World.”

In a statement announcing the album, lead singer Karen O wrote:

“To all who have waited, our dear fans, thank you, our fever to tell has returned, and writing these songs came with its fair share of chills, tears, and euphoria when the pain lifts and truth is revealed. Don’t have to tell you how much we’ve been going through in the last nine years since our last record, because you’ve been going through it too, and we love you and we see you, and we hope you feel the feels from the music we’ve made. No shying away from the feels, or backing down from what’s been gripping all of us these days. So yes we’ve taken our time, happy to report when it’s ready it really does just flow out.”

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs will also be playing several shows around the UK while we assume they prepare for a much larger tour in support of the new album.

Anyone who has been waiting for this news can finally celebrate as the nine-year wait for new music is close to coming to an end!