New Queen Song With Vocals From Freddie Mercury Discovered!

Is it true? Has a miracle happened? According to Queen drummer Roger Taylor and guitarist Brian May, new music with Freddie Mercury is on the way! Speaking with BBC Radio 2, the legendary musicians made the stunning reveal that the band found a lost song that was recorded before Mercury passed away in 1991:

“We did find a little gem from Freddie that we’d kind of forgotten about. And it’s wonderful. Actually, it was a real discovery.”

During the chat with radio host Zoe Ball, May wouldn’t reveal the name of the song, but sources with Deadline have confirmed it’s called “Face It Alone.” Taylor did confirm, however, that the track would be available to fans in September and was originally recorded in 1988.

Those recording sessions resulted in The Miracle, Queen’s penultimate album with Mercury. As for why the track is being released this year, May added:

“It was kind of hiding in plain sight. We looked at it many times and thought, ‘Oh no, we can’t really rescue that…’

“But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, ‘OK, we can do this and this.’ It’s like stitching bits together. But it’s beautiful. It’s touching.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Queen have given fans new Freddie Mercury tracks. In 2014, three previously unreleased songs were included on Queen Forever. Those tracks were “Let Me in Your Heart Again,” “There Must Be More To Life Than This,” and “Love Kills.”

Now we can add “Face It Alone” to the list!