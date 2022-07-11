The Killers Debut New Son “Boy” In Madrid

During a show in a scorching hot Madrid, Las Vegas rockers The Killers revealed a new song, “Boy,” to their partying fans. The live debut of the song came after a series of chilly shows around the United Kingdom and Ireland that lead singer Brandon Flowers told NME weren’t his favorite:

“We were going out on stage and it would be like 55 degrees [12°C] or something like that. I thrive in a warm environment on stage. I want to be hot, I want to sweat and I want to feel like I’m working, so I’m looking forward to that.”

The new song actually came from the band’s Pressure Machine sessions. Despite not making it as a cut on the album, it may have been the track that inspired the work:

“It was the song that took me back home and was sort of the impetus for writing [2021 album] ‘Pressure Machine’. What’s interesting is that it just didn’t make it onto the record – but its absence is not a reflection of the quality of the song. It was an aesthetic decision to keep it off the record.”

The endlessly charismatic frontman also revealed that a new album is in the works, and new singles should be hitting the airwaves later this year. That said, there is nothing more than ideas being tossed around by bandmates at the moment, but once things ramp up, they should go full steam ahead.

Flowers did hint at the sound The Killers are looking to capture for the next record, “It’s a little bit more canyon rock. Maybe a little bit more traditional Killers, I guess. Drummer Ronnie Vanucci Jr. added it will be “a bit heavier and more clench-fisted… I could see us going in that direction: something a bit more energized,”