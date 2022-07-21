Muse Get Heavier Than Heavy On “Kill Or Be Killed”

Will Of The People, Muse’s ninth album, is just around the corner, and their newest single, “Kill Or Be Killed,” might surprise their fans. The band has previewed the song live multiple times and has now officially released it as a single.

“Kill Or Be Killed” is the fourth single off the Matt Bellamy-led band’s upcoming album, following “Will Of The People,” “Won’t Stand Down,” and “Compliance.” About the new track, Bellamy admits it’s “Muse at their heaviest! We wanted to update our hard rock sound on this album and with ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ we found a modern metal sound featuring double bass drum action and even a death growl.

“Lyrically the song takes influence from my favorite Paul McCartney song ‘Live And Let Die’, a dark take on how life’s adversity can sometimes bring out the worst human instincts to survival at any costs.”

Bellamy has previously been open about the themes that are woven into the album. If you can’t tell from the tracks that have been released, Muse is getting political (not that they weren’t already), and the message that they’re sending is clear:

“…everyone knows we want a revolution, but we definitely don’t want a bunch of authoritarian lunatics… I think what we want is something completely new. I don’t think it exists out there at the moment, but I think there’s a new type of politics that could emerge.”

Muse plan to hits the road in support of Will Of The People in October. Their globe-spanning trek will begin in Los Angeles, move to Canada, and then head overseas to the United Kingdom.

Listen to “Kill Or Be Killed” below and let us know what you think. Do you like the heavy sounds that the band is playing with nine albums into their career?