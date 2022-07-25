Adele Announces Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Shows

In January, Adele abruptly canceled what was supposed to be her “Weekends with Adele” residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. The shows were supposed to run through April, but the artists ended them just before they were set to begin, telling her fans in a shocking video that she wasn’t ready.

Now, after months of waiting, although I’m sure it felt like years for her loyal fans, Adele has announced new dates beginning in November this year and running through March of next year.

First priority for ticket sales for the newly rescheduled residency will go to fans who had tickets already for the previously canceled dates. On Adele’s website, a statement explained:

“Access will be limited with priority given to fans who held tickets for the original show dates or had previously registered and been waitlisted for the ‘Weekends With Adele’ Verified Fan Presale.”

Ticketmaster added their own statement, too, “A select number of tickets will be available across all 32 performances. There will be two opportunities to purchase tickets for these shows.

“Access to each presale will be limited with priority given to fans who held tickets for the original show dates or had previously registered and been waitlisted for the Weekends with Adele Verified Fan Presale. Eligible fans will receive an email invitation from Ticketmaster on Wednesday, August 3 with further instructions on how to participate.”

On Instagram, Adele wrote a not to her fans expressing her emotions about finally being able to put the show back on, “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.

“But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.”