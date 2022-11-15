Dolly Parton Receives $100 Million From Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez

His philanthropic ex-wife MacKenzie Scott isn’t the only one to use her fortune for good! Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez announced that Dolly Parton is the recipient of Bezos’ 2022 Courage and Civility Award. Worth $100 million, the award was given to the country music icon for her ongoing philanthropic efforts through The Dollywood Foundation, which she founded in 1988.

Dolly Parton Has Donated More Than 150 Million Books

Dolly shared her gratitude for the award on Twitter, commenting, “I try to put my money where my heart is. I will do my best to do good things with this money. Thank you.”

David Becker/Getty Images

The largest component of Parton’s Foundation is The Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which has donated more than 150 million books to children around the world since its start in 1995.