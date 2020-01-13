More Music! Jonas Brothers Prep New Single “What A Man Gotta Do”

The Jonas Brothers revival was one of the happiest pop culture moments to come out of 2019. Kevin, Joe and Nick got back together after a years-long hiatus, and they absolutely took things over. The trio’s comeback single “Sucker” topped the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile their fifth album Happiness Begins was one of the year’s best-selling releases. And here’s a happy surprise. The comeback is set to continue into 2020. Today (January 13), the guys hopped on social media to announce plans to join this week’s New Music Friday lineup with a single called “What A Man Gotta Do.”

They shared the single cover alongside the good news. And it’s a vibe. On it, the “Cool” hitmakers serve some fierce poses on top of a bed. Bonus points to Nick for executing a crotch grab and making it look both cheeky and somehow still (a little) classy. Based on what I’m seeing so far, I’m guessing that “What A Man Gotta Do” is going to be a high-octane bop. It will be interesting to see if this will be a stand-alone release of if we’re going to be getting another album this year. I’m hoping for the latter. While we wait for more information, check out the Jo Bros release below.

