Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Are Beefing… And It’s Getting UGLY

The urge to drag your ex is very relatable, but maybe sharing your dirty laundry with 20 million or so followers is not the best idea. Nicki Minaj was overcome with the need to put Meek Mill on blast this morning (February 5) and fired up her Twitter account to do so. “You beat your own sister and taped it,” the rapper revealed. “Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking Drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on.” Meek wasn’t about to let that go, so he returned fire.

“The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women… talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer… ya little brother touched that lil girl too!” The “Going Bad” hitmaker responded, referring to the fact that Nicki’s brother was recently convicted of raping a child. “You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t.” Of course, it didn’t take long for Nicki to clap back. “Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me,” she began.

“You can never stand on your own,” Nicki continued. “You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon.” Meek then called his ex a flop. “You full of hate and the whole industry know you full of hate… and ya bag getting low so you wanna destroy me.” He ended by giving Nicki some life advice. “Go to church leave me alone!” Watch the whole mess unfold below — that is before they come to their senses and delete their respective tweets.

Nicki takes aim:

You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on. — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

Meek returns fire:

The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women … talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

Nicki responds:

Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me. You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

Meek claps back:

Surrounded by rapist talking what? stop playing you picked a great time to be saying I ever put my hands on you … you full of hate and the whole industry know you full of hate… and ya bag getting low so you wanna destroy me — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

I can’t believe y’all industry people let these people survive this long in the game knowing they really nasty people and have a nasty upbringing… Everybody really know what’s going on! I’m powerful I’m never scared to speak up! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

Go to church leave me alone! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish … Ima exit — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

