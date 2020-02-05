Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Are Beefing… And It’s Getting UGLY

The urge to drag your ex is very relatable, but maybe sharing your dirty laundry with 20 million or so followers is not the best idea. Nicki Minaj was overcome with the need to put Meek Mill on blast this morning (February 5) and fired up her Twitter account to do so. “You beat your own sister and taped it,” the rapper revealed. “Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking Drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on.” Meek wasn’t about to let that go, so he returned fire.

“The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women… talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer… ya little brother touched that lil girl too!” The “Going Bad” hitmaker responded, referring to the fact that Nicki’s brother was recently convicted of raping a child. “You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t.” Of course, it didn’t take long for Nicki to clap back. “Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me,” she began.

“You can never stand on your own,” Nicki continued. “You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon.” Meek then called his ex a flop. “You full of hate and the whole industry know you full of hate… and ya bag getting low so you wanna destroy me.” He ended by giving Nicki some life advice. “Go to church leave me alone!” Watch the whole mess unfold below — that is before they come to their senses and delete their respective tweets.

Nicki takes aim:

Meek returns fire:

Nicki responds:

Meek claps back:

