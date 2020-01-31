Meghan Trainor & Nicki Minaj Take Over The Workforce In “Nice To Meet Ya” Video

The time has finally come! Today (January 31) Meghan Trainor touched down with her eagerly awaited Treat Myself. And after an initial listen it is abundantly clear the LP was well-worth the wait. It overflows with sugary bops and a handful surprise remixes. For instance, I’m still not over The Pussycat Dolls hopping on “Genetics.” The tracklist also features a duet with none other than the Queen of Rap herself. That’s Nicki Minaj, of course. The powerhouse duo links up on a feel-good banger called “Nice To Meet Ya.” And it sounds like a hit.

“I am blessed by the heavens. Someone’s got a hold on me. Sweet, but I get rough. Just what I wanna be,” M-Train chants on the catchy chorus. That all builds up to a stomping re-introduction. Then the clearly not retired Nicki comes in over Ojivolta’s beats. The pair could easily storm the charts with the fierce collab. And it gets even better with the unveiling of its official video. Directed by Matthew Cullen, the colorful release was inspired by the ’80s classic Working Girl. In it, the hitmakers take over a place of business. There’s bold costumes, a bit of choreography and so much personality.

Watch it all go down below and let us know what you think.

Do you love the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!