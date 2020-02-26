New Music, Please! Jennifer Lopez Is Back In The Studio

After working the awards circuit — justice for Hustlers! — and making history with her co-headlining Super Bowl LIV show, Jennifer Lopez is turning her attention back to music. The ultimate triple threat spent some time in the studio today (February 26) with renowned vocal coach Stevie Mackey and shared a cute pic. “Workin’ on my skills” was all she had to say in the caption, but at least it’s a sign that album number nine is still on the cards. Of course, J.Lo has been working on the followup to A.K.A. for a while now.

Not that Jennifer has been stingy with content. The flawless 50-year-old continues to bless us with bangers in both English and Spanish. In fact, she already has enough content for a very good album at this point when you factor in songs like “Te Guste,” “Amor, Amor, Amor,” “Us,” “Dinero,” “Medicine” and most recently “Baila Conmigo.” J.Lo has been tightlipped about a potential release day, but it feels like the perfect time to at least get the ball rolling with a single. See the pop icon’s studio update below.

