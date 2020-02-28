Malia Civetz Sings The Praises Of Her “Broke Boy” On Catchy New Single

Malia Civetz first popped up on my radar back in 2017 with “Champagne Clouds.” That dreamy ode to partying caught the attention of major tastemakers (Ryan Seacrest gave it his seal of approval) and it went on to accumulate more than 20 million streams. The powerhouse vocalist followed it up a cute cover of Jennifer Paige’s “Crush” and a pretty mid-tempo ballad called “Little Victories.” It was only a matter of time before she was snapped up by a major label and today (February 28) she rolls out “Broke Boy” via Warner Records.

As leading 21st-century philosopher Jennifer Lopez once mused “love don’t cost a thing.” And that’s the general theme of Malia’s new bop. “I love my broke boy, not a billionaire but a dope boy,” the breakout star belts over JR Rotem’s percussion-heavy production. “Used to give him cash, so we could get some gas ’cause he knows how to give me that oh boy.” She then promotes fiscal responsibility on the refrain. “Got a $5 bill put your hands up, got a $10 bill put your hands up!” It’s extremely addictive and guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

That also applies to the feel-good video, which finds Malia riding around in cars with boys and serving a series of sexy looks. Fall in love with “Broke Boy,” which was co-written with hitmaker J Kash, below.

