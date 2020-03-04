It’s Official! Katy Perry Confirms New Single “Never Worn White”

Where there’s smoke, there’s occasionally fire! Yesterday (March 4), Stan Twitter started buzzing about the imminent arrival of katy Perry’s next single. And it turns out they were right. The pop star jumped on social media this morning to officially announce “Never Worn White.” The song drops at 9pm PT tonight and sounds — at least from the tiniest of snippets in the teaser video — like a ballad. But then, Twitter detectives already knew that. Which means that the lyrics doing the rounds are probably legit too.

“But I’m scared ’cause I’ve never worn white, but I wanna get it right,” Katy allegedly sings on the chorus. “Yeah I really wanna try with you, no I’ve never worn white.” If you had any doubt that the “Never Really Over” hitmaker is singing about her impending nuptials, she drives the point home. “But I’m still in here tonight, ’cause I really wanna say ‘I do.'” I love a good Katy Perry ballad, so I’m already slayed. Let’s hope it matches the grandeur of “Unconditionally,” “Double Rainbow” and “Miss You More.”

