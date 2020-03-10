Doja Cat’s “Say So” Becomes Dr. Luke’s First Top 20 Hit In 5 Years

This week, Doja Cat’s viral hit “Say So” reaches a new peak of number 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. In doing so, it becomes the first song produced by Lukasz Gottwald (AKA Dr. Luke) to crack the top 20 since Usher’s “I Don’t Mind” climbed to number 11 in 2015. The hitmaker, who used the pseudonym Tyson Trax for Doja’s Hot Pink LP, has maintained a relatively low profile while Kesha’s allegations of sexual assault and abuse have been tried in court. The situation is still ongoing today, but the 46-year-old has stayed busy behind the scenes.

In addition to producing five songs on Doja’s album, Dr. Luke has continued working with several other artists including Tyga, Azealia Banks, Ne-Yo, Fergie, Big Boi, Trey Songz, Pusha T, Pitbull and most notably Kim Petras. (He produced every song on Clarity and Turn Off The Light). “Say So” is, however, his most successful song by some margin and has every chance of becoming yet another chart-topper in the weeks to come given its steady ascent on streaming services and multiple radio formats. Listen to the song below.

