Dixie Chicks Perform “Gaslighter” On ‘Ellen,’ Talk Cancel Culture

Dixie Chicks made a long-overdue return to music at the beginning of the month with “Gaslighter.” The country trio’s first single in 14 years (!) was produced by Jack Antonoff and displays all the fire and pitch-perfect harmonies we have come to expect from them. Those characteristics were on show again today (March 16) when Natalie Maines, Emily Robison and Martie Maguire dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform their comeback single. It almost goes without saying, but they absolutely crushed it.

In addition to performing their new song, the Dixie Chicks also spoke about being blacklisted in 2003 for opposing the war in Iraq. “I think we were one of the first people to feel that cancel culture and I think, you know, what we said back then or what I said back then would not even be a thing today because it was really mild compared to what people say today,” Natalie mused. “So, on one hand, everyone has this platform where they can say whatever they want to say, but, on the other hand, this platform can moved really quickly and ruin people’s lives.”

Watch the country legends in action below. Their comeback album, also called Gaslighter, drops on May 1.

