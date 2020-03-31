Jessie J Performs Solo Version Of “Bang Bang” Live From Home

While most of us are passing time by binging Netflix and ugly crying into pillows, Jessie J is making the most of quarantine. The big-lunged Brit has been unusually active on Instagram — sharing a trio of sexy pics and going viral with a solo rendition of “Bang Bang.” As usual, the hitmaker’s vocals are beyond repute and she slays every run in the 2:20 minute video. Unfortunately, the rest of the performance is a little harrowing. For starters, the sequined bodysuit and Chicago wig seem a little much for a lounge-room performance.

When you throw in full choreography, a call for participation from the non-existent audience and some inappropriate feedback from fans, and you’re left with something that you can’t quite turn away from. In any case, this renewed activity suggests that Jessie J has big plans for 2020. After all, she’s due for another album. (The underrated) R.O.S.E. and This Christmas Day both arrived in 2018, but they were niche releases. You have to go all the way back to 2014’s Sweet Talker for her last pop offering.

Anyway, watch Jessie J give it her all below.

