Future Hit: Delacey & G-Eazy’s “Cruel Intentions” Is Taking Off

Delacey has a well-deserved hit on her hands with “Cruel Intentions.” Released in February, the raunchy collaboration with G-Eazy is starting to make huge moves on Spotify — racking up more than 15 million streams on its way to being one of the top 50 most-streamed songs in the US. What’s the appeal? Well, “Cruel Intentions” is jam-packed with hooks, boasts a killer chorus and has some refreshingly nasty lyrics. “I like sex, I like flowers, I like attention,” the breakout star begins the song. “Don’t ever put me second.”

From there, Delacey continues to spin her wicked web. “I bet you won’t find nothing feels this good this side of Heaven,” she purrs. “So stop talking, pull my stockings down — you’re my cruel intention.” G-Eazy’s verses are even more explicit. “You driving me insane, craziest I met,” the rapper spits over evocative beats courtesy of The Futuristics. “Drinking champagne, we started fucking on a jet.” Must be nice. Delacey recently dropped her debut LP, Black Coffee, and it deserves your full attention. Listen to her breakthrough hit below.

