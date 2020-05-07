Kim Petras Drops ’80s-Inspired, Synth-Pop Gem “Malibu”

Kim Petras is not only one of the most prolific pop stars of our time, she’s also one of the most consistent. The German diva introduces her next project with a synth-pop anthem called “Malibu” and it’s a fun and frothy throwback to the ’80s that evokes Madonna and Prince. “Tell me, how do I get over you? When your eyes are so Pacific view,” the 27-year-old coos over bubblegum beats. “Falling deep into Curaçao blue and all your kisses taste like… Malibu.” It’s the kind of song that lodges in your brain and refuses to budge.

What inspired “Malibu”? “[It’s] a return to color, the feeling of being in love, and the escapism pop that I love the most,” Kim explains in the press release. “After Clarity, I had cried all my tears and moved on, so this is a reflection of how I’ve been feeling. I just want ‘Malibu’ to be a fizzy, refreshing drink that comes to you during this quarantine and makes you forget all your anxieties. I hope this can be a little vitamin shot that brightens your day.” Listen to the undeniable bop below.

