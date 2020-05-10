Porter Robinson Mashes Avril’s “I’m With You” With “Language”

Avril Lavigne trended worldwide last night after Porter Robinson incorporated one of her biggest hits into his Secret Sky (a virtual music festival) set. The producer artfully combined 2002’s “I’m With You” with his own 2012 hit, “Language,” creating a club monster. This mashup works on so many levels. Not only do the songs blend seamlessly into each other, they also balance each other out. The wide-eyed wonder of “Language” takes the edge of Avril’s decidedly emo lyrics, suggesting there’s light at the end of the never-ending tunnel that is 2020.

This needs an official release ASAP. I’m not sure how complicated it is from a legal perspective, but the global success of SAINt JHN and Imanbek’s “Roses” suggests that anything is possible. After all, this is the spark of hope that music fans didn’t know they needed until last night. You can listen to the remix below and check out a small sample of the thousands of very enthusiastic tweets. Also, don’t forget that Avril released a charity single a couple of weeks ago called “We Are Warriors.” Revisit that soaring anthem here.

WHY AM I EMOTIONAL TO AVRIL LAVIGNE AND PORTER RIGHT NOW @porterrobinson pic.twitter.com/vGSBszp5vf — Hans (@NoHannnns) May 10, 2020

AVRIL LAVIGNE LANGUAGE EDIT WHAT THE FUCK THIS IS AMAZING — chet porter (@chetporter) May 10, 2020

porter playing avril lavigne just cured my depression — ravenscoon stan af (@LilSpacecat_) May 10, 2020

avril lavigne + porter is something i never knew i needed — b ✨ (@blondiebri5) May 10, 2020

Porter is really playing some Avril Lavigne. Big dick energy goes out to Porter Robinson. — Johnny Munoz (@Johnny__Munoz) May 10, 2020

