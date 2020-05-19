Katy Perry’s Wild & Wonderful ‘Witness’ Era: A Gallery

Katy Perry’s Witness will go down as one of the wildest pop girl eras of the 2010s. From the gradual disappearance of her luscious locks to legendary promo efforts like the Witness World Wide livestream, KP4 was completely chaotic. Throw in one of the most iconic Saturday Night Live performances of all time, a headlines-grabbing beef with Taylor Swift and a cutting-edge, futuristic tour, and you’re left with an era that delivered drama, triumphs, disasters and an album of very, very good music.

Yes, I am a proud Witness truther. This album was the ’90s club-referencing opus of my dreams with a couple of nightmarish moments sprinkled in to keep things interesting. (Unfortunately, at least one of them was released as a single). The underrated era also gave us some of Katy’s most infamous looks. From the slightly terrifying ensemble she wore to the MET Gala to that sequined bodysuit from Glastonbury, the pop icon always delivered. I rounded up some of my favorite Witness moments above.

