Ava Max Announces New Single “Who’s Laughing Now”

Ava Max is rolling out “Who’s Laughing Now?” as the next single from her much-anticipated debut LP. It was originally supposed to arrive today (June 2) but has been postponed to show solidarity with Blackout Tuesday. If the cover, which finds the rising pop star posing topless in front of flames, is any indication, we’re in for a spicy banger. The track, which was produced by Cirkut and RedOne, promises to be another dance-pop anthem along the lines of previous hits like “Sweet But Psycho” and “Salt.”

It will be interesting to see if “Who’s Laughing Now?” can whet the appetite of pop radio programmers. Her last single, “Kings & Queens,” was a sizable hit in Europe, cracking the top 30 in key markets like the UK and Germany on its way to amassing more than 100 million cumulative streams. The track didn’t really click in the States, but the success of clubby bops like Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” will only help its cause. See Ava’s announcement post below.

