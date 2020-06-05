Lost Hit: Madonna & Maluma’s “Bitch I’m Loca”

“Bitch I’m Loca” isn’t the best song on Madonna’s Madame X. I’m not even sure if it’s a particularly good song in general, but — with the exception of the Swae Lee-assisted “Crave” — it’s the closest thing on the album to a commercial bop. Would it have made a difference? Probably not. Radio has turned its back on the Queen of Pop, the general public can’t deal with an outspoken woman (of any age) and The Gays have moved on to second-rate imitations. At the very least, however, it would have clocked up a lot streams and charted in Spanish-speaking markets thanks to Maluma.

Yes, “Bitch I’m Loca” is Madonna’s other collaboration with the Latin heartthrob. While “Medellín” is sprawling and grandiose, their second offering is radio-ready reggaeton with the kind of lusty lyrics that would have assured a scandalous video. Maluma does most of the heavy-lifting, beginning the song with an amusing verse about meeting the 61-year-old sex symbol at the club. He is enamored by her style, but learns that she’s something of a scarlet women, who cheated on her ex-boyfriend. Not that Madonna gives a fuck.

“Forget about the future and we have no past, I like the way you move and you know you’re just my type,” she purrs in the song’s only English-language verse. “I guess you like a crazy girl, but it’s alright.” That takes us to the sing-along chorus. “Bitch, I’m loca,” Madonna admits. “Y yo loco, loco,” Maluma replies. Then, one thing leads to another. As much as I love weird and wonderful anthems like “Dark Ballet,” “God Control” and “I Don’t Search I Find,” there’s something refreshing about Madonna just letting her hair down and having some fun. Revisit “Bitch I’m Loca” below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!